 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Steel bleeds with W29.7b operating loss in Q1

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 24, 2020 - 16:49       Updated : Apr 24, 2020 - 16:49
(Hyundai Steel)
(Hyundai Steel)

Hyundai Steel said Friday its operating loss stood at 29.7 billion won ($24 million) with a net loss of 115.4 billion won in the first quarter this year.

According to the South Korean steel producer -- an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group -- its combined sales came at 4.66 trillion won ($3.78 billion) in the first quarter, declining 8 percent compared to a year earlier.

The results were largely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, as it has exacerbated the ongoing slump in the steel industry.

The company said, however, that it was able to reduce the operating loss in the first quarter.

Hyundai Steel said it has sold 2.09 million tons of its premium steel products to global automakers in the first quarter this year. It had set the sales goal for the products at 9.1 million tons.

“Uncertainty continues as the world economy is shrinking in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, but we will make efforts to improve profitability by strengthening our fundamental competitiveness,” a company official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114