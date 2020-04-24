SK hynix pledges support to contractors amid COVID-19

SK hynix's campus in Icheon (SK hynix)
SK hynix pledged Friday it will support contractors by ensuring early payments to help minimize the negative impact of the novel coronavirus spread.
The company unveiled its plan to utilize 130 billion won ($105 million) from its co-growth fund for those in financial difficulty in front of Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook who visited its corporate campus in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.
SK hynix also highlighted that it is paying around 600 billion won to its contractors four times a month.
Of the fund, 50 billion won will be allocated for secondary partners, the chipmaker said.
The FTC head said it will check whether there are any delays in contractor payments down the road.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)