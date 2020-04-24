 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Jeju Air to conduct temperature check for all passengers

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 08:00       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 08:00
Jeju Air (Jeju Air)
Jeju Air (Jeju Air)

Low-cost carrier Jeju Air said Friday that it will conduct a temperature check for all passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Following the extra-long weekend which begins from Buddha’s Birthday which falls on April 30 through Children’s Day on May 5, the air carrier said all passengers on flights departing to Jeju Island will undergo a temperature check. 

The government has estimated that some 180,000 people are expected to visit the resort island during the upcoming holiday week.

Those who have above 37.5 degrees Celsius of body temperature will be barred from boarding the plane. 

“Due to temperature checks at boarding gates, passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport 30 minutes earlier for swift boarding,” said a Jeju Air official.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114