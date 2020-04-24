Jeju Air to conduct temperature check for all passengers

Jeju Air (Jeju Air)
Low-cost carrier Jeju Air said Friday that it will conduct a temperature check for all passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Following the extra-long weekend which begins from Buddha’s Birthday which falls on April 30 through Children’s Day on May 5, the air carrier said all passengers on flights departing to Jeju Island will undergo a temperature check.
The government has estimated that some 180,000 people are expected to visit the resort island during the upcoming holiday week.
Those who have above 37.5 degrees Celsius of body temperature will be barred from boarding the plane.
“Due to temperature checks at boarding gates, passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport 30 minutes earlier for swift boarding,” said a Jeju Air official.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)