Royal Tomb of King Sejong welcomes visitors 2 years after restoration

Royal Tomb of King Sejong will partially open in May to the public, two years after restoration, the Cultural Heritage Administration, in charge of the tomb management, said Friday.
The tomb, located in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, was built for the Joseon era’s fourth King Sejong and Queen Soheon. Entrance to the historic site was temporarily shut down since November 2017 for restoration.
View of the entrance to the Royal Tomb of King Sejong (Cultural Heritage Administration)
Although visitors are allowed to tour the royal tomb, other historic sites near the tomb, including “jaesil” built for the memorial service of King Sejong, will remain closed until June. The memorial service for the king takes place on April 8 every year, according to the CHA.
“We will open the historic site to the visitors progressively,” an official from the administration office said. “Many foreigners visit the tomb as he was one of the most outstanding kings from the Joseon era.”
King Sejong, who is also called Sejong the Great, was the fourth king of the Joseon era, ruling the country from 1418 to 1450. He created “Hangeul,” the Korean alphabet system, and remains as one of the most beloved kings.
By Park Yuna (yunpark@heraldcorp.com
)