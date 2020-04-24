Royal Tomb of King Sejong welcomes visitors 2 years after restoration

Royal Tomb of King Sejong will partially open in May to the public, two years after restoration, the Cultural Heritage Administration, in charge of the tomb management, said Friday.



The tomb, located in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, was built for the Joseon era’s fourth King Sejong and Queen Soheon. Entrance to the historic site was temporarily shut down since November 2017 for restoration.





View of the entrance to the Royal Tomb of King Sejong (Cultural Heritage Administration)