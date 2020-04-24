 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul City official under probe for alleged sexual assault

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Apr 24, 2020 - 13:22       Updated : Apr 24, 2020 - 17:23

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A Seoul City official is under investigation over allegations that he sexually assaulted a female colleague, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday.

Shortly after the Seocho Police Station launched a formal investigation into the case, the Seoul City removed the official from post, citing the need to take stern measures against such acts.

He allegedly took his drunken co-worker to a motel after a social gathering and sexually assaulted her on April 14.

The city said that it would strictly deal with the case based on the police investigation. “We are deeply sorry for what happened during a turbulent period,” a senior official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government said during a press briefing. He added that the city would introduce strict guidelines to prevent such incidents from happening again.

“If similar sex-related incident occurs again, the official involved will be dealt with severe penalty,” he said.

Earlier, the Seoul City government said in a statement that it would handle the sexual crime incident according to a zero-tolerance policy while taking steps to protect the victim.

By Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114