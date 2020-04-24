Jaguar’s XF upgrades product portfolio with 2020 edition

Jaguar Land Rover’s 2020 XF checkered flag edition (Jaguar Land Rover)
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover’s premium sedan XF has come back with a 2020 checkered flag edition, upgrading the brand’s product portfolio.
Jaguar’s 2020 XF checkered flag edition features the automaker’s unique exterior and interior elements, as well as the Ingenium engine which comes in both diesel and gasoline variants, the company said Sunday. The engine, which was manufactured with a high-tech aluminum-based material, delivers high fuel efficiency and up to 180 horsepower and 43.9 kilogram-meters of torque.
Checkered flag designs are applied to the vehicle’s steering wheel and aluminum tread plate as part of the special edition.
The new edition also includes upgraded driving specifications, such as the newly added sports suspension, which allows dynamic driving for the 20d and 20t RWD trims.
Jaguar’s on-demand type all-wheel-drive system works based on Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, the company’s system that controls the vehicle by monitoring the angle of the steering wheel, speed and driving situation.
The torque vectoring system, which improves cornering and stability by redistributing torque between the driven wheels, is also applied as standard.
The price of 2020 XF begins from 71.4 million won ($57,959) for the 20d checkered flag edition, 71.8 million won for the 20d portfolio trim. The price is 75.8 million won for the 20d AWD, 72.5 million won for the 25t checkered flag edition, 72.9 million won for 25t portfolio trim and 76.2 million won for the 25t AWD checkered flag edition.
Three shades -- Santorini Black, Yulong White and Eiger Gray -- are available as exterior color options without additional charge.
