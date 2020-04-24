LG to hold online phone launch event in May

(LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Friday it will hold an online launch event for its upcoming flagship Velvet smartphone on May 7.
The South Korean tech giant released a video invitation on YouTube, which included the date, time and an online link.
The 15-second clip highlighted the water drop design of the flagship model. It shows four different colors of white, gray, green and red for water drops that are slated to be the product colors of the Velvet phone.
Putting much weight on the design factor, the phone launch event will be held in the form of a fashion show, LG said.
The live show will start at 10 a.m. on May 7 and can be accessible on YouTube and Facebook.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)