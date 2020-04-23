 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul shares COVID-19 playbook

‘Int’l conversations vital more than ever in pandemic’

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 18:05       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 18:16
Senior health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho exits press conference room at the government complex building in Sejong on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Senior health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho exits press conference room at the government complex building in Sejong on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Public officials stressed yet again on Thursday that South Korea stands united with its overseas partners against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Thursday press briefing, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 31 countries have asked Korea for tips on tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Korean public health authorities have established regular contact with their counterparts in 10 countries via weekly calls and teleconferences, said the disease control agency’s Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said Wednesday that a government task force for sharing COVID-19 information has been launched.

“As one of the first countries to be affected by the crisis, Korea can offer tips on how it is coping with the outbreak that may be of help to the international community,” he said.

Yoon said officials from the health and foreign affairs ministries as well as seven doctors treating COVID-19 patients held a teleconference Wednesday with Kuwaiti authorities. An online COVID-19 seminar held the same day was attended by some 800 health officials from 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Another webinar with Chilean and Uruguayan health officials was convened on Tuesday by the two ministries, where five Korean medical specialists spoke about the country’s COVID-19 control and diagnosis systems.

Korean researchers are steering international research efforts toward coronavirus vaccines and cures.

Earlier this month, the National Institute of Health said it was conducting clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates with the International Vaccine Institute. The National Medical Center, the Seoul Medical Center and Seoul National University Hospital are among the institutions testing antiviral drugs such as remdesivir as possible cures.

At a virtual meeting of G-20 health ministers on Sunday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the pandemic highlights the need for international conversations in health challenges more than ever.

“Battling the virus separately in an interconnected world can prove challenging,” he said, adding that an imperative task was “how to allow exchanges and movements across borders while stemming the disease’s spread.”

In a phone conference with 11 countries on Friday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Korea’s COVID-19 response could be summarized with “3Ts”: test, trace and treat.

Kang said the resumption of economic activities would have to have a basis in risk assessment with local context.

“We must endeavor to deliver a strong and coordinated global health response including developing a vaccine and relevant treatments and to identify best practices to emerge from the crisis,” reads the joint declaration issued following the conference.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114