National

S. Korea identifies one citizen aboard coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Nagasaki

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 17:44       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 17:44

(Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korea has identified one of its citizens aboard a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked off the Japanese prefecture of Nagasaki, the foreign ministry said Thursday, noting the women remains in good shape.

The ministry's consulate general in Fukuoka learned through the owner of the Italian-registered Costa Atlantica that the citizen was among the 623 crewmembers aboard the vessel, where at least 48 people have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

"At present, our citizen has no health problem at all," a foreign ministry official said on condition of anonymity. "She has not expressed the need for any immediate aid regarding daily necessities or medicine, but we will offer support if necessary."

The ship carrying only its crewmembers was sent to a port in Nagasaki for repairs on Jan 29. It has since been docked there amid the coronavirus outbreak onboard. (Yonhap)

