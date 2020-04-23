[Weekender] From vintage furniture to Fendi: Flea markets go mobile

Advertisement for Danggeun Market (Danggeun Market)



A 30-year-old woman living in an apartment complex in eastern Seoul turns on her phone, taps on the screen a few times then quickly heads off to a nearby post office to send a package. A day later, a 45-year-old man in the same neighborhood receives the package containing an Ikea lamp.



Despite the novel coronavirus crisis that has weighed down the nation’s consumerism and economy in recent months, mobile flea markets have allowed Koreans to continue engaging in sustainable shopping while upholding social distancing at the same time.



The nation’s famous high-speed internet coupled with its convenient postal services have created the perfect conditions for mobile flea market businesses here during the pandemic.



Such apps as Danggeun Market, Bungaejangter and Junggonara have existed for years, but they have been gaining greatly in followers in recent months.



“In January, we had 4.8 million users, but this month we have 6.6 million users,” Choi Jung-yoon, marketing manager at Danggeun Market told The Korea Herald on Thursday. The app had gained around 2 million fresh users since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in late January, Choi indicated.



“It seems people were comfortable with the fact that our app was more community-focused and didn’t have to physically travel to shop during the pandemic,” she added.



According to a report by mobile marketing company Incross, Danggeun Market and Bungaejanter ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, among e-commerce apps for the most frequent visits by users and the length of time they spent on the app in January.



Danggeun Market currently has the most users among the three major flea market apps. It had an average user frequency of 63.4 visits per month, noticeably higher than rival Bungaejangter with 47.3. Users of Danggeun Market also spent an average of 194.7 minutes using the app in January.





Rules of bargain



Like most offline flea markets, the rules are pretty simple.



Common rules are that the sellers register their items on the app, including a valid picture, description and price. Trade of live animals, weapons and illegal materials are banned, as in most legal offline flea markets.



The buyer then expresses their interest in the item, talks with the seller, then typically wires the money through a banking app and collects the item via postal service. In cases where the company is more directly involved in the money exchange, like Bungaejanter, the buyer can send the money through the app itself.



The art of price negotiation and haggling -- a staple for flea markets -- is carried out through messaging. Personal information is protected as all users interact through their nicknames or IDs.





Screencap of Bungaejangter`s mobile interface (Bungaejangter)