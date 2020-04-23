 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul to subsidize 72% of city’s small businesses

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 14:31       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 14:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Seoul Metropolitan Government will give 1.4 million won in cash subsidies to some 410,000 small business proprietors in the city to help them ride through the coronavirus-triggered business downturn, its mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Park Won-soon, announcing the 57.4 billion-won support package, said about 72 percent of the city’s business owners would benefit. Eligibility will be determined by the past year’s business data, he said.

“This plan has a different goal and target group from other support programs currently being rolled out by the central and municipal governments,” Park said, in response to questions about possible subsidy overlaps.

Most coronavirus relief funds are aimed at promoting household consumption, while the above-mentioned subsidy is to prevent the collapse of small businesses that are pushed to their limits, he explained.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114