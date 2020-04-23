Seoul to subsidize 72% of city’s small businesses

Seoul Metropolitan Government will give 1.4 million won in cash subsidies to some 410,000 small business proprietors in the city to help them ride through the coronavirus-triggered business downturn, its mayor said Thursday.Mayor Park Won-soon, announcing the 57.4 billion-won support package, said about 72 percent of the city’s business owners would benefit. Eligibility will be determined by the past year’s business data, he said.“This plan has a different goal and target group from other support programs currently being rolled out by the central and municipal governments,” Park said, in response to questions about possible subsidy overlaps.Most coronavirus relief funds are aimed at promoting household consumption, while the above-mentioned subsidy is to prevent the collapse of small businesses that are pushed to their limits, he explained.