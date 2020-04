Representatives of Audi Volkswagen Korea delivered trees and sanitizing wipes to a group home on Thursday as part of the company’s “Green gift boxes to overcome COVID-19” campaign.Audi Volkswagen Korea said it had delivered 6,300 trees and 14,000 sanitizing wipes to about 3,400 children and 1,600 managers at 476 group homes across the nation in partnership with the Korea Social Investment Foundation and Tree Planet.