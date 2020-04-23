Democratic Party, government agree to outlaw possession of child sex abuse material

(Yonhap)
The ruling party and the government said Thursday they agreed on legislation to punish those who possess, advertise or purchase sex abuse materials involving children or youth as part of measures to root out digital sex crimes.
The Democratic Party and the government also plan to raise the age at which statutory rape applies from the current “under the age of 13” to “under the age of 16.”
Rep. Baek Hye-ryun, head of the DP’s task force on eradication of digital sex crimes, said in a press briefing that her party will cooperate with the government to swiftly pass three pending bills for stricter punishment of blackmailing with sexual videos.
The party will also table new bills requiring the forfeit of proceeds from sex crimes even before the offender is convicted, pay rewards for reporting digital sex crimes, and expand employment restrictions for sex offenders.
The DP and the government plan to strengthen Internet business operators’ obligation to prevent circulation of digital sex crime material, build a 24-hour support system to protect victims and increase the social perception that viewing sex abuse materials is also a crime.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)