Pay with your face: LG CNS unveils facial recognition payment system

(LG CNS)
LG CNS announced Thursday that the company has introduced a facial recognition payment system using cloud server and blockchain technology.
The Korean company’s new payment system uses a kiosk equipped with artificial intelligence specialized in recognizing facial biometrics to identify customers. The payment system then proceeds with payments by accessing customers’ account data encrypted in the cloud server.
The company said the AI-based payment system is much more convenient than using mobile apps or credit cards. The system also gets rid of unnecessary points of contact, reducing risks of viral infections, the company explained.
LG CNS is currently testing the payment system using biometrics at the cafeteria located in its headquarters in Seoul. The company said it plans to install the new payment system to other stores down the road.
