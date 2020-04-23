Blackpink emerges from the dark for collaboration with Lady Gaga

(YG Entertainment)

After weeks of speculation, Lady Gaga finally confirmed her highly anticipated collaboration with Blackpink on Thursday.



The US pop star took to social media to unveil the track list for her upcoming sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” including the track “Sour Candy” with the South Korean girl group.



“The collaboration came naturally as Blackpink and Lady Gaga listened to each other’s music and became fans of one another,” YG said in a statement.



“Chromatica,” one of the most highly anticipated pop releases this year, was initially set for release in April but the singer decided to postpone the move after “a lot of deliberation.”



She has yet to announce a new 2020 date for the album.



Blackpink is one of three acts featured on Lady Gaga’s new album, the others being Elton John and Ariana Grande.





(Lady Gaga's Twitter)