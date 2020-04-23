[Herald Interview] Katie releases future R&B track “Echo”

Katie released new single “ECHO” on April 24. (AXIS)

Katie has released her new single “Echo,” 11 months after her first EP “Log.”



On the bass-heavy up-tempo track, she sings about “having a crush, sending a signal and hoping for the same response back,” the singer explained.



Born out of a songwriting session in LA with the producers behind her hit single “Remember,” the new single is future R&B made out of sad minor chords juxtaposed against rhythmic verse, complete with bouncing distorted guitar riffs.



Ahead of its release, we spoke via email to the singer, who lives in Los Angeles, about hew new song, the $300,000 music video and her life.



Korea Herald: It’s been roughly a year since we last met at the Axis office in Seoul. How have you been?



Katie: A lot has changed. I live in the States now and many things have come and gone. The change of environment definitely had a huge impact on me.



KH: “Echo” sounds similar to your previous singles, yet different. It’s as soulful, but also more rhythmic. Do you think it’s a little bit of a departure or more of a continuation of your last EP “Log”?



Katie: It definitely sounds different from my EP. To be honest, I’m not sure if it’s a departure from or a continuation of “Log.” It’s kind of lighter and faster in tempo than what I’d usually go for. It’s Better suited for the daytime now. (haha)



KH: It’s another love song. Do you enjoy and relate to singing about love?



Katie: Yes, another love song. I think I end up doing a lot of love songs because they are easy for people to relate to. I personally want to sing more about what’s in my head all day and things I fight with, within myself.