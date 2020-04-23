[Herald Interview] Cho Seong-jin returns as ‘Wanderer’

Pianist Cho Seong-jin, 26, is due to release a new album titled “The Wanderer” on May 8. As the fourth album to be released under the Deutsche Grammophon label, it includes Schubert’s Fantasy in C major, D, 760, known as the Wanderer Fantasy; Berg’s Piano Sonata, Op. 1; and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S 178.



Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Christoph Kostlin/DG)

“The Wanderer” (Universal Music)