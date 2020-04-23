[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Sip coffee at Grand InterContinental Seoul



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Grand Deli is to present its original coffee selection through its private brand D’Gold.



D’Gold coffee bean blends have been carefully selected by the hotel’s chief barista, creating a balance between premium beans from Brazil, Ethiopia and Costa Rica. The medium body coffee is enjoyed best as iced Americano or as iced latte.



D’Gold is available at Grand Deli and costs 7,500 won for Americano and 8,000 won for latte. Grand Deli also plans to introduce disposable drip bags for guests to enjoy the coffee at home.



For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.





Cozy night at Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence presents the All-in Package for guests planning a relaxing city getaway.



The deal includes a one-night stay, room upgrade service, breakfast for two, free mini bar, a box of treats and free rental of the KT Super VR device, along with access to fitness and swimming pool facilities.



The package is priced at 179,000 won and is available until May 31.



For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.





24-hour stay at JW Marriott Dongdaemun



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is offering a Stay & Relax package that allows guests to check in at desired hours and stay for a maximum of 24 hours.



The deal includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room or Executive Suite, breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 at the executive lounge and a voucher credit worth 40,000 won that can be used at the hotel’s restaurants. Also, a Barbie doll will be gifted per room.



Prices start at 290,000 won for the Deluxe Room. The package deal is available until May 31. For more information, call JW Marriott Dongdaemun at (02) 2276-3110.





Romantic bliss at Ananti Namha



The Ananti Namhae, located in South Gyeongsang Province, presents a package deal for newlyweds and couples.



The package comes with a small cake, half-bottle of Champagne, fresh flower bouquet and rose petals for the bath, along with breakfast for two and a late checkout service at 1 p.m. Also, a wedding set will be available for rental, including a camera, tripod, picnic basket and wedding-related accessories.



For 30 pairs on a first-come, first-served basis, a body care set will be offered as a gift. The package is available from May 5-31 for only four couples per day.



Prices start from 390,000 won. For more information, call The Ananti Namhae at (055) 860-0100.





Honeymoon at Seamarq Hotel



Seamarq Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is offering a honeymoon package.



The package deal includes one night in a suite, welcoming food, food and drinks credit worth 300,000 won, a bottle of wine with a cheese plate and access to the VIP Lounge and Club Infinity.



The package is available until June 30 with prices starting from 871,000 won for one night, or 1.24 million won for two nights.



Guests must present their wedding invitations or marriage certificates at the time of check-in.



For more information, call Seamarq Hotel at (033) 650-7000.