[News Focus] 1.27 million young Koreans de facto out of work

Jobseekers wait in line for an interview during a joint recruitment fair in Seoul, which is arranged by major financial services firms. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The COVID-19 disaster has added to mass youth unemployment, which had already been a critical social issue over the past few years.



According to the Supplementary Index for Employment III, held by Statistics Korea, de facto unemployment for those aged 15-29 reached 1.272 million among the extended-based economically active population of 4.785 million.



This figure means a surge by about 225,000 people in only two months, compared to January, when the tally stood at 1.047 million.



The Supplementary Index III for Employment, a relatively new state method for calculation, regards “underemployed” people -- who work less than 36 hours a week and want to work more hours, as well as seasonal workers who are out of work for part of the year -- as jobless.



The figure for March indicates that more than 1 in 4 young people are unemployed.



The figure contrasts with the “official” numbers publicized by the government for the month, which have total youth unemployment at 402,000, or 9.9 percent. The official government data is calculated in a conservative manner, by not regarding a large portion of temporary workers as the jobless.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)