National

[Photo News] Earth Day, ‘Earth, Us’

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 10:00

Seoulites gathered in front of Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday morning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which falls on April 22 annually. 


The Seoul Metropolitan Government held various commemorative events, such as the “Earth, Us, Ulssu” Korean traditional performance and the display of pickets that read, “daily climate action.”




People wearing animal masks joined in, calling for action to “stop global warming” and to “go vegan.”


(Photos: Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

