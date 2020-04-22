Running crews in Hangang Park and COVID-19

Running groups gather by the Han River on Tuesday to workout and socialize . (Lim Jang-won/The Korea Herald)



Runners were present on the tracks along the Han River on Tuesday despite the strong wind and the coronavirus pandemic. Since spring arrived last week, hundreds of runners have filled Han River Park.



Running crews at the park mostly consist of people in their late 20s to mid-30s who must apply to join, but some crews are open to anyone. Members gather two to three evenings a week to run together, but many running crews took a winter break -- one that was prolonged this year with the spread of the new coronavirus.



Now that fewer new infections are being reported, people who want to get some fresh air, stretch their muscles and socialize with fellow runners are coming back to the Han River to run in groups. “Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have refrained from having offline meetings,” said Lee Nam-sung, the leader of a running crew called Dash the River at Night. “We resumed our activities in mid-March. We stopped publicizing our club and just have small runs with core members. I heard some experts say that running with a small group of people outdoors is OK,” he said.



“The infection numbers are dwindling down, and we reduced the number of people per group from 20 to 10. We ran in two rows before, but now we run in single file with at least a 2-meter distance between members. We are all people who like physical activities outdoors, but we haven’t been able to do any for the past two or three months. The growing frustration was one of the factors in our decision to resume activity,” said Jang Sun-woong, the organizer of running crew GoGoRun.



The individual runners who wore masks were not very concerned about the virus.



“I am constantly moving when I am running, so I am not too worried about the virus. Maybe it’s just my personality. I’m wearing a mask while running outdoors, so I think it’s fine,” said Moon Su-hyeon, a member of running crew Escape.





A sign reminding people of social distancing of 2 meters is seen at the Banpo section of the Han River Park. (Lim Jang-won/The Korea Herald)