[Monitor] Korea’s exports dip in April

South Korea’s exports dropped 27 percent on-year in the first 20 days of April due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, data from the Korea Customs Service showed.By segment, exports of memory chips fell 14.9 percent, while those of automobiles sank 28.5 percent during the period compared to a year ago.By country, shipments to China dropped 17 percent, while those for the United States dropped 17.5 percent. Exports to the European Union and Vietnam fell further by 32.6 percent and 39.5 percent, respectively.