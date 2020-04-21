 Back To Top
National

[Breaking] NK leader Kim reportedly in critical condition after surgery: CNN

Speculation mounts over Kim's health, but no confirmation yet about rumors

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 21, 2020 - 11:10       Updated : Apr 21, 2020 - 14:42

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in critical condition after surgery, CNN said Tuesday, citing a US official with direct knowledge.

Earlier on Monday, a South Korean online media outlet specializing in North Korea news reported Kim underwent a cardiovascular procedure and was in recovery. 

Kim was not present at the celebration of the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung on April 15, fueling speculation about his health. It was the first time he had been absent from the event since he came to power in 2012.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)

