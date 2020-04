[Breaking] NK leader Kim reportedly in critical condition after surgery: CNN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in critical condition after surgery, CNN said Tuesday, citing a US official with direct knowledge.Earlier on Monday, a South Korean online media outlet specializing in North Korea news reported Kim underwent a cardiovascular procedure and was in recovery.Kim was not present at the celebration of the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung on April 15, fueling speculation about his health. It was the first time he had been absent from the event since he came to power in 2012.By Choi Si-young ( siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com