GS E&C wins W550b contract to build railroads in Singapore

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:12
Blueprint of Integrated Train Testing Center in Singapore (GS E&C)
Blueprint of Integrated Train Testing Center in Singapore (GS E&C)

GS Engineering and Construction said Monday that it had won a 550 billion won ($451 million) contract to build railway lines in Singapore in cooperation with the Korea Railroad Research Institute.

The company obtained the order from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority for its Integrated Train Testing Center project, a railway testing facility. It is a design-build contract, under which GS E&C will lead the whole project, the company said.

GS E&C said it would build three tracks designed to test trains and integrated systems before their deployment on new or operational train lines. The construction is expected to be completed around end-2024.

The construction company said it had proven its capabilities by building the first comprehensive railway test track in Osong, North Chungcheong Province. At the Osong test site, various tests can be carried out and trains can run up to 250 kilometers per hour.

Under a deal between the two sides, KRRI provided consultations to support GS E&C in planning and operating the Osong railway test site. It advised GS E&C on how to maximize operational efficiency in the planned space for the Singapore project, the company said.

GS E&C said it has maintained a strong partnership with Singapore since 2009, having acquired nine projects from the LTA worth a combined 4.3 trillion won, including the railway project.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
