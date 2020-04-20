Moon vows to work for equal rights for the disabled

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the coronavirus outbreak has led South Korea to think more about ways to promote the equal rights of those with disabilities.



The virus crisis has served as a reminder that the scale of damages from a disaster is not equal for everyone, Moon said in his message marking the 40th National Disabled Persons' Day.



Taking a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will improve a related system to prevent disabled persons and other vulnerable people from suffering "unequal" damages from a similar diaster, he added.



"COVID-19 is clearly a crisis, but it has given us a chance to realize again that protecting the rights of people with disabilities is a way for all of us to become happy together," Moon wrote on his social messaging account.