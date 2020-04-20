 Back To Top
Entertainment

BLACKPINK becomes only K-pop artists with 3 songs topping 800m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 10:36       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 10:37
(YG Entertainment)
(YG Entertainment)

With "Kill This Love" topping the milestone of 800 million YouTube views Monday, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop artists to have three songs with over 800 million views.

The music video of BLACKPINK's latest hit song surpassed the

800 million YouTube mark early Monday morning, about one year after its release, the band's management agency YG Entertainment said.

It is the quartet's third music video topping 800 million YouTube views, following "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Boombayah."

The record makes BLACKPINK the only K-pop singers with three music videos with over 800 million YouTube views so far, YG said.

Within 63 hours of its release in April last year, "Kill This Love" collected more than 100 million YouTube views, attesting to the girl band's musical power.

It was also listed as one of the 10 most viewed music videos of the world in 2019 as the only K-pop video.

The song peaked at 41st on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart last year. (Yonhap)
