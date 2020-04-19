 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korea denies sending letter to Trump recently

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2020 - 22:10       Updated : Apr 19, 2020 - 22:10

(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

North Korea on Sunday denied any recent correspondence with US President Donald Trump, less than a day after Trump mentioned having received a "nice note" from leader Kim Jong-un.

"The US media reported Saturday that the US President mentioned receiving a 'nice note' from our top leadership in a press conference," the North said in a statement carried by its outlet Korean Central News Agency.

"We cannot know for sure whether the US president reminisced about past correspondence, but our leadership did not send any letter to the US president recently."

Trump said during a daily White House press briefing on COVID-19 Saturday that he recently received a "nice note" from Kim, and insisted their relationship remains good.

The two countries have failed to make progress in denuclearization negotiations since a February 2019 summit between Trump and Kim ended without a deal.

But the leaders have maintained personal correspondence, with Trump sending a letter to Kim last month to offer US assistance with the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114