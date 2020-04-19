Photo album-like drama ‘When My Love Blooms’ to air

Lee Bo-young (left) and Yoo Ji-tae pose for photos at a “When My Love Blooms” press conference held Friday. (tvN)



Though we often tend to yearn for the best moments of our life, the upcoming drama series “When My Love Blooms” suggests there is no time like the present.



The new tvN series, featuring veteran actors Yoo Ji-tae and Lee Bo-young, will portray the love between a man and woman who reunite 26 years after first falling in love.



“I personally believe romance is the most fundamental genre of television drama. Though love might be a really common theme, I wanted to portray a warm and nostalgic love,” director Son Jeong-hyun said at a press conference Friday. The event was livestreamed due to concerns of novel coronavirus spread.



The upcoming drama is first series from Son as a freelance producer. Son left SBS two years ago, having worked there as a drama producer since 2004.



Yoo stars as Han Jae-hyun, a successful middle-aged businessman, who comes to meet the first love of his life when he is no longer the just and innocent person she had loved in the past.



“The script’s portrayal of the difference between love in the 40s and 20s really surprised me,” Yoo said.



Lee Bo-young plays Yoo’s counterpart, Yoon Ji-soo, a woman in her 40s living earnestly when she is faced with an unexpected situation that reconnects her with Jae-hyun.



The 41-year-old actress is returning to the screen for the first time since she gave birth to her second child -- a son -- in February. Lee tied the knot with actor Ji Sung in 2013.







Poster image for “When My Love Blooms” (tvN)