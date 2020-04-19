[Monitor] Global memory chip market

Robust growth expected for memoryThe global market for memory chips is forecast to grow continuously at least until 2022, according to data by IHS Markit.The market researcher’s recent report showed that the memory market would grow from $115.5 billion in 2019 to $125.9 billion this year, despite high uncertainty in the global economy triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.The growth is expected to continue for the next two years, reaching $162.4 billion in market value by 2022.As of the final quarter of last year, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics maintained the largest shares in both DRAM and NAND flash markets, data by TrendForce showed.Although the world economy is slowing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for memory chips is on the rise, especially for servers and PCs, as online activities are thriving while practicing social distancing.