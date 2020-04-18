 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

ITC to review trade secrets case between LG Chem and SK Innovation

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 18, 2020 - 16:21       Updated : Apr 18, 2020 - 16:27
(LG Chem, LG Innovation)
(LG Chem, LG Innovation)


The United States International Trade Commission said Sunday that it has accepted a request from SK Innovation to review a high-profile case between the company and LG Chem concerning the alleged theft of trade secrets.

The ITC said it would “review the initial determination in its entirety.” Previously, the ITC found that SK Innovation stole trade secrets about lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, in the process of recruiting former LG Chem employees since 2017.

(United States International Trade Commission)
(United States International Trade Commission)


Published Feb. 21, the initial determination made a default judgment in favor of LG Chem against SK Innovation, saying SK Innovation had intentionally tampered with evidence.

A default judgment occurs when a court rules in favor of the plaintiff because of the defendant’s failure to fulfill its responsibilities. In this case, the ITC said, SK Innovation intentionally impaired the investigation by deleting, moving, hiding and altering evidence.

However, it’s unclear whether the ITC will reverse its decision. Though all review requests filed from 2010 to 2018 have been accepted, the ITC upheld its initial determination in every case.

If the ITC upholds its ruling in October, SK Innovation will have to halt imports of EV batteries, parts and manufacturing equipment to the US.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114