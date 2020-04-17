Apple to reopen Seoul store Saturday

(Yonhap)
Apple will reopen its Seoul store on Saturday, the company said Thursday. The branch, located in Garosugil in Gangnam-gu, will be the first store outside of China to reopen.
Apple previously closed all stores outside of China amid the viral COVID-19 pandemic, and hundreds of Apple Stores around the globe remain closed.
“South Korea has shown great progress during the spread of COVID-19 and we’re excited to announce the re-opening of Apple Garosugil. We look forward to seeing our customers again and offer support during this time of need,” the company said.
Apple said the Seoul store will first focus on providing service and support at the Genius Bar. The company added that it has opened several options for customers who want to make offline purchases, including online order for delivery or on-site pick up.
Apple added it will still apply “an adjusted schedule and guidelines” to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)