 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

BOK to extend loans to brokerages in unprecedented move

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 18:23       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 18:23
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea’s central bank has decided to launch a new loan program for brokerages, temporarily broadening its range of collateral to corporate bonds, officials said Thursday.

The move aims to provide cushion for the local market, which has been struggling to deal with the economic fallout of the new coronavirus.

Under the program worth 10 trillion won ($8.1 billion), local brokerages and nonbanking financial institutions including brokerages and insurers will be allowed to borrow funds for up to six months against collateral from the Bank of Korea.

This marked the first time the BOK has decided to directly extend loans to nonbanking institutions.

Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, in a press briefing last week, suggested that such special loans could be considered as a safety measure, should the COVID-19 situations prolong further.

AA- rated corporate bonds will be received as collateral, at the rate of 85 basis points above that of 182-day Monetary Stabilization Bonds. As of Tuesday, interest rate for such loans stood at 1.54 percent. Specifically, corporate bonds issued by companies with AA- rating and above, with remaining maturities of five years or less, will be accepted.

“We have limited the collateral to high-grade corporate bonds as financial damages of the central bank would eventually lead to tax burden for the people,” the BOK said in a release.

The program will run for three months from May 4, after which the central bank will review on the necessity of an extension, depending on the state of the financial market and demand for funds.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114