Business

Why red ginseng is chosen as gift by president, PM

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 17:47       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 17:47
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (left) hands over red ginseng products to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Jung Eun-kyeong (center) on April 8. (Instagram of Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun)
South Korea’s traditional superfood red ginseng is gaining prominence during the COVID-19 outbreak as a favorite gift item by government leaders as a token of thanks.

In February, President Moon Jae-in presented Korea Ginseng Corp.’s red ginseng products to 500 public servants working at Incheon International Airport’s quarantine station and at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to encourage them to keep up the good work.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also delivered red ginseng to CDC chief Jung Eun-kyeong for her efforts in handling the pandemic crisis. 

Everytime (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
Korea Ginseng Corp., a leading ginseng manufacturer under the brand CheongKwanJang, said its ginseng products Everytime and red ginseng extract were the most popular in recent months, with their sales having increased more than 45 percent on-year for the period from Feb. 23 to March 31.

“Red ginseng has proven its effect in improving immunity in various research, and seems to be the reason government leaders chose red ginseng as their gift items,” a KGC official said.

Red ginseng is certified as a functional food by the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
