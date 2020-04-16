Why red ginseng is chosen as gift by president, PM

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (left) hands over red ginseng products to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief Jung Eun-kyeong (center) on April 8. (Instagram of Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun)



South Korea’s traditional superfood red ginseng is gaining prominence during the COVID-19 outbreak as a favorite gift item by government leaders as a token of thanks.



In February, President Moon Jae-in presented Korea Ginseng Corp.’s red ginseng products to 500 public servants working at Incheon International Airport’s quarantine station and at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to encourage them to keep up the good work.



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also delivered red ginseng to CDC chief Jung Eun-kyeong for her efforts in handling the pandemic crisis.





Everytime (Korea Ginseng Corp.)