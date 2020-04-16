[Herald Interview] What AI can do for medicine

Vuno CTO Jung Kyu-hwan (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

AI assistance can dramatically change the medical landscape for the better, said Jung Kyu-hwan, chief technology officer and co-founder of medical AI company Vuno, in an interview with The Korea Herald.



What AI can do is becoming clearer, giving show recommendations on Netflix and book recommendations on Amazon.



It may seem inscrutable how AI works, but really, when simplified, what it does is perform multiplications and additions in colossal volumes, simultaneously. In short, it is a task that would take humans too much time.



“Remember the days when we had to drive with a map open on a highway? And the roads will change the next year so you had to buy a new map each year?” Jung said. “And see, not even taxi drivers have anything to complain about the voice-command real-time navigation system now.”



The same evolution is happening at hospitals for doctors. It no longer makes sense for a doctor to pore over hundreds of scans to manually pin down the right case of comparison.



“There’s now a growing sentiment among doctors that using these new AI tools would benefit their work,” Jung said.



Medical AI takes up roughly 30 percent of global AI studies, and the biggest demand right now in medical AI is radiology, he added.



There are only about 3,000 certified radiologists in South Korea, and generally it takes 10 years to train new specialists.



On the other hand, the number of patients is growing exponentially due to aging society. It leaves each radiologist bombarded with X-ray and computerized tomography scans to read.



“Doctors come to us now seeking solutions to such problems,” Jung said.







