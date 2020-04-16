SKT T1 inks sponsorship deal with BMW

SK Telecom T1’s League of Legends player Faker (center) poses in front of BMW’s latest models at BMW Group Korea’s driving experience center on the island of Yeongjongdo, Incheon. (SK Telecom T1)





South Korean esports company SK Telecom T1 said Thursday that it had signed a sponsorship deal with BMW Group, becoming the first sports club in Korea to do so.



According to SKT T1, BMW will provide T1 players at home and abroad with the latest vehicles, including the BMW X7. The T1 players will wear uniforms bearing the BMW logo as part of a joint marketing effort.



“BMW will develop hardware and software for T1 players with its innovative technology to promote the long-term growth of the esports industry,” an SKT T1 official said.



SKT T1 signed sponsorship deals with some 10 companies and brands this year, including Nike, gaming peripherals brand Logitech G and memory company Klevv. Sponsorship sales had increased more than fivefold on-year as of April.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)