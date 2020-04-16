Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun partner in romance fantasy ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’

Lee Min-ho (left) and Kim Go-eun pose for photos during a press conference for new SBS drama series “The King: Eternal Monarch” on Thursday. (SBS)

Lee Min-ho is returning to the small screen for the first time in three years through SBS’ “The King: Eternal Monarch,” which starts airing Friday night.



Lee, in his first role since completing his military service in April 2019, partners with Kim Go-eun, who is also returning to the screen three years after the hugely popular “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”



Kim Eun-sook, the scriptwriter behind several major hit Korean TV dramas, including tvN’s “Guardian” and “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) and KBS2’s “Descendants of the Sun” (2016), as well as “The Heirs” (2013) starring Lee, is in charge of the script for “The King.”



The romance fantasy tells the story of people who exist in two parallel universes of a fictional Korean empire, and a modern world similar to today’s South Korea.



Lee, 32, plays the role of Emperor Lee Gon, who tries to shut the doors between the two worlds to save his people. Lee Gon, the Korean empire’s third emperor, is a multifaceted character, skilled at both sports and mathematics.



Actress Kim plays two roles -- Jung Tae-eul, a modern-day detective who travels between the two worlds to help Lee, and Luna, living in the past.



“It’s like a pretty fairy tale. While the drama portrays a warm feeling overall, it is built on a concrete story with seemingly alive characters breathing inside it,” Lee Min-ho said during a press conference livestreamed online Thursday.







A scene from “The King: Eternal Monarch” (SBS)