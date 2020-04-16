Airlines halt in-flight beverage service in domestic flights

Korean Air officials conduct disinfection inside a flight. (Korean Air)
Korean Air has suspended its in-flight beverage service for passengers on domestic flights, according to industry sources Thursday.
Free beverages -- including water, soda, coffee and tea -- have been suspended as the Transport Ministry recently requested airlines to minimize the number of passengers taking off their face masks in flights, in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection.
Korean Air said it will not provide beverages on domestic routes.
Another full-service carrier Asiana Airlines said it has also decided to suspend the beverage service for all domestic flights, except for water bottles in emergency cases.
Budget air carrier Jeju Air too is considering suspending free bottled water and beverages inside the plane on domestic routes.
The company said it recently received a request from the Transport Ministry to half the service after a passenger in Jeju Island suggested the ministry to halt it over concerns of infections spreading.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)