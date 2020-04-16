 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Corporate logos tweaked for coronavirus times

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 19, 2020 - 09:31       Updated : Apr 19, 2020 - 09:31
(Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
(Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Logos send impactful messages, and many companies are tweaking their logos to encourage social distancing and convey messages of hope.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday posted on the internet a cheer-up logo that can be used for free. The red, blue and black logo reads “Cheer up, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province. Cheer up, Korea.”

“We hope that this ‘Cheer up, Korea’ logo gives whatever small help it can give to the people suffering from COVID-19,” said a ministry official. Last week, government officials, including the prime minister, wore masks with the “Cheer up, Korea” logo to promote the use of cotton masks.

While the ministry’s logo is intended to console the people, other corporate logos have been altered to promote social distancing.
(KT)
(KT)

KT posted on its social media page a version of its logo with the letters ‘k’ and ‘t’ at either end of a red line.

“Although we are temporarily apart, our hearts remain close,” the KT message reads.
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Hyundai also posted on Instagram a video of its logo morphing into a mask and a picture of its logo changing from a handshake into an elbow bump.
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

“Did you know that our logo represents two people shaking hands? We reimagined it since #socialdistancing is important for all of our safety,” the Hyundai Instgram post reads.
(K2 Safety)
(K2 Safety)

K2 Safety, the safety equipment branch of the outdoor clothing brand K2, posted its logo with the words “K2” and “Safety” spaced far apart on its social media page.

“We support social distancing. It’s all right to keep safety closer,” reads the K2 message.
(Naver Corp.)
(Naver Corp.)

Portal sites such as Naver, Daum and Nate have joined in, promoting social distancing with their logos. Naver blurred out the letters “ave” in its name to suggest the first and last letters were keeping a safe distance. 
(Kakao Corp.)
(Kakao Corp.)
(Kakao Corp.)
(Kakao Corp.)

Kakao put a face mask on its character Ryan, who appears on the KakaoTalk loading screen, from March 26 to April 5. It also altered the logo of portal site Daum so that the letters are spaced far apart in the phrase, “Let’s see each other next (Daum) time!” Daum means next in Korean.

Nate also added space between its letters and included the slogan “Let us be apart for now.”
(Yanolja)
(Yanolja)

The reservation platform Yanolja also altered its logo, separating the syllable “Ya” -- which means “hey” -- from “nolja” -- which means “let’s play” -- with a 2-meter symbol and the words “next time.”

Numerous global corporations, such as McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes Benz and Coca-Cola, have transformed their logos to promote social distancing. McDonald’s separated its famous golden arches in two, and Coca-Cola put up a logo on its Times Square advertisement screen with the letters spaced far apart along with the phrase “Staying apart is the best way to stay united.”

Meanwhile, Slovenia-based designer Jure Tovrljan gained world fame by posting COVID-19 changes to the logos of Starbucks, Nike, NBA, Mastercard, Olympics and Corona Extra, among others.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114