National

Quarantine breakers on Election Day to face police probe

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 12:27       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 12:27
This photo shows a poll worker at a separate polling booth for quarantined persons at Seoul`s Jongno district on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
This photo shows a poll worker at a separate polling booth for quarantined persons at Seoul`s Jongno district on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean government is seeking a criminal investigation against three individuals for allegedly breaking quarantine orders while they were allowed out for voting in the general election on Wednesday.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least six quarantined persons who told authorities they would vote visited another location, including a gaming cafe, pool bar and cellphone shop.

One quarantined resident in Songpa, southern Seoul, cast his or her ballot outside the designated hours, among regular voters.

A ministry official said three of them will be referred to police for potential criminal charges.

People under quarantine on Election Day had been permitted to vote under the condition that they limit their travel to and back from the polling place and wear protective equipment such as a face covering for the whole time outside.

A total of 11,151 out of 59,918 people in quarantine voted at their respective polling stations, according to the ministry.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcrop.com)
