Business

Airlines suspend in-flight beverage service on domestic routes

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 11:34       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 11:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean airlines said Thursday they have joined their global peers in temporarily suspending in-flight beverage service on domestic routes in a move to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's two full-service carriers, on Thursday stopped serving drinks on their domestic routes, though they will carry bottled water for those in urgent need of it, according to the companies.

Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest low-cost carrier, said it is also considering suspending offering mineral water and selling drinks on domestic routes. 

The move comes as the transport ministry has demanded local airlines stop offering drinks to passengers to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Six other budget carriers -- Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc. T'way Air Co., Eastar Jet, and Fly Gangwon -- have suspended most of their flights.

Late last month, Delta Air Lines Inc., Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. announced they will temporarily suspend beverage service and cut meal service in order to cut costs and reduce the number of items flight attendants touch. (Yonhap)
