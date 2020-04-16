[Monitor] Gloomy Q1 for manufacturers, gloomier outlook

The market conditions and revenue for South Korea’s manufacturing industry in the first quarter deteriorated significantly from a year ago, with the prospects for the second quarter even more gloomy, a business survey index released by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade showed.An index above 100 means an optimistic situation or outlook.The overall business downturn was apparent in all sectors including new industries (with BSI dropping 31 points on-year), information and communications technology, machineries and materials.