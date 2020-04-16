[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



24-hour stay at JW Marriott Dongdaemun



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is running a Stay & Relax package that allows guests to check-in at desired hours and stay for a maximum of 24 hours.



The deal includes a one night-stay at Deluxe Room or Executive Suite, breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 at the executive lounge and a voucher credit worth 40,000 won that can be used at the hotel’s restaurants. Also, a Barbie doll will be gifted per room.



Prices start at 290,000 won for Deluxe Room. The package deal is available until May 31. For more information, call JW Marriott Dongdaemun at (02) 2276-3110.









Honeymoon at Ananti Namhae



The Ananti Namhae, located in South Gyeongsang Province, presents a package deal for newlyweds and couples.



The package comes with a small cake, half-bottle of Champagne, fresh flower bouquet, and rose petals for a bath, along with breakfast for two and a late check-out service at 1 p.m. Also, a wedding set will be available for rental, including a camera, tripod, picnic basket and wedding-related accessories.



For 30 teams on a first-come, first-served basis, a body care set will be offered as a gift. The package is available from May 5 to 31 for only four teams per day.



Prices start from 390,000 won. For more information, call The Ananti Namhae at (055) 860-0100.









Honeymoon at Seamarq Hotel



Seamarq Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, offers its honeymoon package for newlyweds.



The package deal includes a one-night stay in a suite, welcoming food, food and drinks credit worth 300,000 won, a bottle of wine with a cheese plate and access to the VIP Lounge and Club Infinity.



The package is available until June 30 with prices starting from 871,000 won for one night, or 1.24 million won for two nights.



Guests must present their wedding invitations or marriage certificates at the time of check-in.



For more information, call Seamarq Hotel at (033) 650-7000.









Sip of spring at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences’ Gourmet Bar is running a spring cocktail promotion.



As spring has arrived, the promotion features three cocktails with signature spring colors pink and green: a green tea highball, flower garden punch and green tea milk punch.



Each cocktail is priced at 17,000 won. The drinks are available until May 31.



For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun’s Food Exchange at (02) 3425-8100.







Safe delivery from Mayfield Hotel



As more people are staying in these days, Mayfield Hotel in western Seoul is offering a food delivery service.



The hotel’s bakery Cafe Delice presents a lunch box deal for four people, consisting of six Italian dishes from pasta to salad. The deal is priced at 90,000 won. The bakery also offers single-person lunch boxes, offering a choice of pasta dish and a drink at 20,000 won.



Korean restaurant Bongraeheon also offers a meal deal consisting of nine traditional, healthy Korean dishes. The lunch box is priced at 29,000 won.



Delivery sets are available at weekday lunch times, and can be delivered to areas near the hotel.



For more information, call Cafe Delice at (02) 2660-9050 or Bongraeheon at (02) 2660-9020.