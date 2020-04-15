South Korea publishes guidebook on coronavirus response

The South Korean government has published a second guidebook about its internationally acclaimed response to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday that the 90-page English-language document, titled "Flattening the curve on COVID-19," aims to share with the world the nation's social distancing guidelines, technology-powered testing, tracing and treatment, as well as measures to utilize data in fighting the virus.



The publication follows the first volume that the government published late last month at the request of the World Bank.



The latest one focuses on how the country has harnessed information and artificial intelligence technologies to combat COVID-19, the ministry said.



"We have issued the second policy material as foreign countries have requested practical and detailed information on Korea's response," said Lee Dae-joong, director of development financing at the ministry.



"There are also inquiries from abroad about remote education and elections which are under way amid the coronavirus contagion," he added.



The book will be distributed to foreign governments, international organizations and media outlets. (Yonhap)