 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Self-isolating S. Koreans vote after regular election hours amid coronavirus fears

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 15, 2020 - 21:05       Updated : Apr 15, 2020 - 21:05
Self-quarantining citizen comes out to ballot station to cast her vote (Yonhap)
Self-quarantining citizen comes out to ballot station to cast her vote (Yonhap)
Fears of the coronavirus didn't stop South Koreans even in self-isolation from voting Wednesday.

   A prerequisite was that those who were self-isolating cast their ballots after the regular voting hours that ended at 6 p.m.

They were required to arrive at designated polling stations on foot or by their own cars to avoid contact with others.

   A total of 59,918 eligible voters nationwide were subject to the quarantine rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 as of the day before. Among them, 13,642, or 22.8 percent, informed the election authorities of their intention to go to the polls.

   They were allowed to go out for voting between 5:20 p.m. and 7 p.m.

   One woman showed up at a high school in the central Seoul district of Jongno wearing a hat and face mask. She was asked to wait outside the polling zone until 6 p.m. A poll worker then checked her identification and temperature, with her hands disinfected, before giving her a voting slip. A separate polling booth was set up on the schoolyard for voters in self-isolation,

   A 31-year-old student who flew back home from Canada early this month took a 10-minute walk to a polling place in the western Seoul district of Yeongdengpo.

   "I thought I could not vote due to self-isolation. But I am really happy to be able to exercise my right to vote," she said.

   Self-isolators were required to return home by 7 p.m. and notify civil servants of their arrival via smartphone apps or text messages. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114