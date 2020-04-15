Ex-PM Lee expected to win against main rival Hwang in Seoul's Jongno: exit polls

Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling party is expected to win 53 percent of the vote in Wednesday's parliamentary elections against his main rival Hwang Kyo-ahn in the Jongno district in central Seoul, exit polls showed.



The result for Lee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) compared with the 44.8 percent recorded for Hwang, chief of the main opposition United Future Party, according to exit polls by three main broadcasters, including KBS.



Jongno is regarded as a symbolic constituency in South Korean politics -- a place where key political heavyweights, including three former presidents, were elected.



During campaigning, their race gained intense attention as they are widely viewed as potential candidates for the 2022 presidential elections.



Lee is leading opinion polls as the most favored potential presidential contender against Hwang.



Exit polls showed the DP and its affiliated Platform Party that only targets proportional representation seats are expected to secure more than a majority of parliamentary seats in the 300-member unicameral National Assembly.



"I will humbly wait for the outcome of the elections," Lee told reporters after exit polls were released.



"After the elections, we will put top priority on overcoming national difficulties," he added. (Yonhap)