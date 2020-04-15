Election outcome to set stage for presidential race

For Lee Nak-yeon and Hwang Kyo-ahn, at stake in Wednesday’s election was not just a parliamentary seat as a representative of some 134,000 voters in the constituency of Seoul’s Jongno District.
The two former prime ministers were campaign chiefs of their respective parties -- Lee of the ruling Democratic Party and Hwang of the main opposition United Future Party, and the rival factions’ best shot at winning the presidential election two years away.
In polls on potential presidential candidates, Lee and Hwang stand out as clear favorites -- of liberals in case of Lee, and Hwang for conservatives. Lee has been outpacing Hwang in eight polls since the official start of the two-week campaign period on Feb. 2.
In what is being seen as a scaled-down version of a presidential election, whoever wins the Jongno constituency will cement his position as a strong contender to be the country’s leader. The new parliament will affect the remaining two years of the incumbent administration and the beginning two years of the next one.
The precinct, often referred to as a “symbolic” political battlefield, has produced three presidents in the past, including late Roh Moo-hyun and Lee Myung-bak.
Voter turnout in the hotly contested constituency in the two-day early voting last week reached the highest among the Seoul metropolitan area with 34.56 percent, far surpassing the national average of 26.67 percent.
Veteran politician Lee who appealed to voters by providing a sense of stability, being the nation’s longest-serving prime minister under the liberal Moon Jae-in government.
He called on voters to help him to realize envisioned top-notch politics that works together in the face of crisis with dignity and trust.
“The ruling party should secure sufficient seats for the government and the National Assembly to cooperate in order to overcome national disasters soon and ease the suffering of the people,” Lee said during his last campaign rally on Tuesday.
The lack of support from the Democratic Party, however, has been Lee’s weakest point despite a track-record in diplomacy, playing a key role in strengthening relations with foreign leaders as prime minister. Many of his staunchest allies in the party, including Lee Nam-jae who was an aide when he served as a South Jeolla Province governor, failed to receive nomination.
To party colleagues, Lee has been viewed as a “kingmaker” rather than a politician who will be king, according to the party officials.
If he wins in the constituency and his party wins a landslide in the Seoul metropolitan area, he would be able to further solidify his foothold in the liberal party to get the presidential ticket.
During the campaign period, Lee has been playing the role of a chief-in-command for the general election. He has been aggressively canvassing nationwide to support other candidates while delivering the party’s key messages to the public in a consistent and calm manner.
Hwang, on the other hand, has been pouring all of his energy into winning the hearts and minds of voters in the Jongno District in the wake of public polls showing stronger support for Lee.
Hwang entrusted Kim Jong-in, chief of the party’s election committee to spearhead election campaigns.
The political career of Hwang, who was Park Geun-hye’s prime minister and interim president following Park’s impeachment, could face peril depending on the election results.
He decided to run for the constituency though he could have sought a proportional representation seat after a growing call for resignation of the party leadership for internal reforms.
Then, Hwang pledged to step down if his party fails to gain support from citizens.
Winning the seat will enable him to elevate his position as a pivot figure of the conservative block and a key contender who will bring back a right-wing government.
Late last year, he staged a dramatic hunger strike in opposition to Moon’s prosecution and electoral reform policies. He has blamed Moon for an economic slowdown and the stalled denuclearization of North Korea. In fact, Hwang made clear his intention to frame the election as a judgment on President Moon.
“It is very dangerous to give great power to the government that is not afraid of the people,” Hwang said during his last campaign rally on Tuesday.
“If the ruling party wins in this general election and gains power in the legislature, it will take more reckless actions.”
