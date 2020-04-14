2 more USFK-related individuals test positive for virus; total at 24

US Forces Korea (USFK) reported two additional cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 24.



The latest patients are an American contractor and the wife of another contractor, both working at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.





The US contractor had stayed at the barracks designated for quarantine since April 1, and has now been transferred to barracks for infected patients' isolation, it said.



The other patient is in isolation at her off-base residence since late last month. She last visited the base on March 29, USFK said.



"Both individuals were directed to quarantine following their direct contact with an individual who previously tested positive for COVID-19," USFK said in a release.



USFK requires all individuals who were in direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient to quarantine. It also requires those people to complete the coronavirus test with negative results prior to release.



Despite the confirmed cases, USFK said it "continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force."



Earlier in the day, North Korea fired what appeared to be cruise missiles off its east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said,



marking the fifth major weapons test the communist nation has conducted this year.