Seoul City holds COVID-19 art contest on global scale

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is holding an online contest on a global scale to select images and video artwork illustrating the battle against the novel coronavirus, and is offering total prize money of 30 million won ($24,673), Seoul City said Tuesday.
“The contest was prepared to deliver a message of hope and encourage Seoulites and people around the world to overcome COVID-19 together as the situation prolongs,” a city official said.
Applicants are required to either submit one image file or upload a maximum five-minute video on their social media accounts about the high level of civic awareness shown during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other relevant messages, according to Seoul City.
Registration for the Global Contest for Content Related to Support for Overcoming COVID-19 will be open until May 22 via Google Forms: http://bitly.kr/J85jFdHi.
Koreans and foreigners living here or overseas are eligible to join the contest, and 48 pieces will be selected.
The winners are scheduled to be announced in mid-June on the Seoul Metropolitan Government website and will also be notified individually. An online award ceremony is set for the end of June.
The contest, from submissions to the award ceremony, will be held online.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com
)