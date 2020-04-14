[Newsmaker] Quarantined voters to cast ballots under strict guidelines

Election officials set up a special polling booth outside a polling station in Incheon, exclusively for voters who are quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, prior to Wednesday’s parliamentary elections. (Yonhap)



In Wednesday’s general elections, even those in quarantine can vote.

South Korea will pick 300 members of the National Assembly in the first nationwide election to take place during the pandemic.



According to the National Election Commission, there are about 50,000 eligible voters under self-quarantine.



Not all can vote. Only those who express their intent to vote by 6 p.m. Tuesday will be allowed to step outside their places of isolation to visit polling stations. They also have to be free of symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or cough, on election day.



There are some strict guidelines to follow.



Quarantined voters have to wear face masks and travel on foot or by car. Using mass transportation is strictly prohibited.







Source: Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters