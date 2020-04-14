 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea aiming to release antibody treatment drug for COVID-19 in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2020 - 14:08       Updated : Apr 14, 2020 - 14:08
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea seeks to carry out clinical tests on antibody-based treatment for the novel coronavirus within the year, with the aim of releasing a drug in 2021, a senior official said Tuesday.

The country is mapping out a governmentwide support system to find a treatment method and vaccine to combat COVID-19.

"Coming up with a drug and vaccine is the only way to deal with the pandemic," said Yoon Tae-ho, a government official in charge of the quarantine.

The large amount of blood samples collected from people infected with the virus in the country will help actual clinical tests on antibody drugs take place before the end of 2020.

Also a process of using blood plasma taken from recovered COVID-19 patients may be developed in the next two to three months, as joint work is under way with local biotech companies, according to the official.

If meaningful progress is made, actual drugs could come out next year, with a vaccine, to inoculate people from infections, to be made available in late 2021 or 2022, he said.

The country has streamlined rules to better secure blood samples from patients and has eased unnecessary restrictions that can hold back various testing.

The country has so far reported over 10,500 virus cases since its first outbreak in late January. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114